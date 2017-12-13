× Superintendent Hopson gets longer contract, pay raise amid grading scandal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County School Board voted Wednesday to keep Hopson as the superintendent until at least 2020. The board also voted to increase Hopson’s annual pay from $269,000 to $285,000, according to Chalkbeat.

The School Board’s vote comes during an investigation at Trezevant High School amid accusations that students were graduating even though they didn’t make passing grades.

Superintendent Hopson spoke to WREG about his frustrations with the allegations of grade changing at Trezevant High School.

“I’m absolutely livid a few adults we know of at Trezevant engaged in this kind of conduct,” he said. “This conduct had a deep impact on our students. Secondly, it certainly undermined the public trust we are trying to build in Shelby County Schools.”

He broke down the 258-page audit with us that delves into grade changing and other wrongdoing at Trezevant High.

“What we know happened at Trezevant was people were giving grades on a report card, and someone was going in, changing it and making it higher on the transcript,” he said.