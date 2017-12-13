× Prosecutor: Retaliation for killing led to shooting death of 7-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A prosecutor told a jury that an escalating dispute and sequence of retaliatory events led to the fatal shooting of a Tennessee girl hours after the shooting death of another girl.

Jordan Clayton, 24, Branden Brookins, 22, and Carlos Stokes, 24, are on trial this week. They are charged with first-degree murder, and their lawyers say they’ve pleaded not guilty.

Investigators have said 7-year-old Kirsten Williams, of Memphis, was targeted when she was playing in the yard of a home in 2015.

Stokes’ sister, 15-year-old Cateria Stokes, was shot in a drive-by shooting before Williams was slain.

Assistant District Attorney Colin Campbell argued that Stokes wanted revenge in response to his sister’s killing.

Charges against a fourth man are pending.