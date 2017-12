× Police on scene of fatal accident in Courtland, MS

COURTLAND, Miss. — The Mississippi Highway Patrol is on the scene of a fatal car accident in Courtland, MS.

The accident happened on Highway 51 near Shiloh Road.

Sources say two people died in the crash.

The Panola County Sheriff Department confirmed a car and a dump truck collided in the accident.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.