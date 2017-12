× Police: Missing teen may be a danger to himself

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for a missing teenager who police say may be a danger to himself.

Alpacino Moss was last seen Tuesday evening in the 4900 block of Leven.

The 17 year old reportedly got into an argument and left home. Police and family members stated the teen is suicidal.

If you see him or know anything that could help find him, call the Memphis Police Department at (901) 545-2677.