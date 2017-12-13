× OneJet to resume flights at Memphis International

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There’s good news for Mid-South travelers looking to get away. OneJet, a former tenant at Memphis International Airport, is returning and will soon be offering nonstop flights to Pittsburgh and Kansas City.

Starting March 27, 2018, the airline will utilize its larger 30-seat aircrafts to fly to each destination twice a day Monday through Friday. Wi-Fi, streaming entertainment services and complimentary drinks and snacks will be available on each flight.

OneJet released the following schedule:

PIT to MEM – departing 6:00 a.m. EST and arriving 6:30 a.m. CST

MEM to PIT – departing 9:00 a.m. CST and arriving 11:30 a.m. EST

PIT to MEM – departing 5:20 p.m. EST and arriving 5:50 p.m. CST

MEM to PIT – departing 8:00 p.m. CST and arriving 10:30 p.m. EST

MEM to MCI – departing 6:55 a.m. CST and arriving 8:15 a.m. CST

MCI to MEM – departing 7:25 a.m. CST and arriving 8:35 a.m. CST

MEM to MCI – departing 6:15 p.m. CST and arriving 7:25 p.m. CST

MCI to MEM – departing 6:25 p.m. CST and arriving 7:35 p.m. CST

Tickets for the above flights will be available starting January 17.

The company currently has flights to Albany, Buffalo, Cincinnati, Columbus, Hartford, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Louisville, Memphis, Nashville, Omaha, Palm Beach, Providence and Richmond.

OneJet previously operated flights from Memphis from June 2015 to April 2016.