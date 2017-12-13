WASHINGTON — The White House says Omarosa Manigault Newman — one of President Donald Trump’s most prominent African-American supporters — plans to leave the administration next month.

“Omarosa Manigault Newman resigned yesterday to pursue other opportunities,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said. “Her departure will not be effective until January 20, 2018. We wish her the best in future endeavors and are grateful for her service.”

Manigault Newman’s decision comes at the start of what’s expected to be a round of departures heading into the new year.

The White House announced last week that deputy national security adviser Dina Powell will leave the administration early next year.

Manigault Newman is a former contestant on Trump’s reality TV show “The Apprentice.” She joined the administration as director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison, working on outreach to various constituency groups.