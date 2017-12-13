× Mother evicted from home after ex charged in apartment fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mother says she is now homeless and doesn’t know what to do.

The last time we told Diane Durham’s story was back in September. Durham’s then live-in boyfriend was charged with setting her apartment on fire when she was inside with her children.

“Me and my kids were in my house. He tried to burn me and my children,” said Durham.

Court records show Durham told police Dirick Collier kicked in the door with two bottles attached to a string. She said he started lighting the string, catching the place on fire.

Durham says it has been a roller coaster since that September day. After the fire and the violence, Durham received a notice for eviction, and she took the issue to court.

After some back and forth it was ultimately decided Durham had to get out, bnut she doesn’t believe that’s a fair call because she was the one targeted by the fire and still has family here.

“My daughter lives here. I tried to come out here to get out of the cold, and they call the police on me,” said Durham.

The mother has another daughter in high school. Now, Durham doesn’t know where to go, especially now that it’s cold.

“A man lets me sleep sometimes, I might sleep in one of my friends cars, you know. I’ve been out since the fifth,” said Durham.

She says she’s stayed up to date on her rent and has tried reaching out to organizations for help, but so far says she’s been unsuccessful. “I’m waiting on the waiting list,” said Durham.