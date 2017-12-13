× Markel Crawford leads Ole Miss to win over Sam Houston State

OXFORD, Miss-Markel Crawford scored 16 points to lead four in double figures as Mississippi beat Sam Houston State 82-69 on Wednesday night.

The Rebels (5-4) snapped a three-game losing streak, taking a 39-33 halftime lead and stretched it by as many as 20 points midway through the second half. Devontae Shuler scored 14 points, Bruce Stevens added 13 and Deandre Burnett had 12 points in a balanced attack.

Chris Galbreath Jr. had a game-high 22 points and nine rebounds for Sam Houston State (5-5). John Dewey III and Cameron Delaney had 12 points apiece as the Bearkats finished 26 of 64 (40 percent) from the field. Dewey had 10 of the Bearkats’ 19 assists.

The Rebels shot 31 of 60 (52 percent) from the field, 10 of 29 (35 percent) from 3-point range, including 4-of-8 shooting from Crawford. Ole Miss outrebounded the Bearkats 43-30, including a team-high nine from Marcanvis Hymon.