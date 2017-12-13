Lorenzen Wright’s mother faces eviction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, TN - Deborah Marion sits in the living room she may no longer be able to sit in soon. The red notice from her landlord says it all, pay $1,700 by December 23rd or be evicted.

"Not something else. OMG! Not me," said Marion. "Never before in my life have I faced an eviction or been cut off. All my life."

Marion, who has been outspoken about finding the person who killed her son Lorenzen Wright, says she has been struggling since last April, the last time she had a job.

"Stuff started piling up in October. By the time November got here, it was off the chart. It was like going somewhere with no return. Everything was going up more and more," said Marion.

Bills began to pile up and her only income, a disability check, couldn't cover it all.

She fell behind and then Tuesday, after returning home from a court case for the man accused of killing Lorenzen, her utilities were cut off.

She says none of this would have happened if Lorenzen was alive.

"One magic phone call to Lorenzen and all of this would have been a done deal. I wouldn't never have to worry about it," she said.

She says Lorenzen bought her a house and also left things to family members in his will, but after his death, Marion says she sold the house and gave most of the proceeds to his kids. She feared what staying there would mean since the house was in Lorenzen's name.

"I had to go. I didn't know. He is dead now right. So who would I have to face to keep my house. I never knew," she said.

But Deborah is still counting her blessings.

Her church raised $200 that she had planned to use for food, but she used it instead to get her utilities back on Wednesday morning. She will start working an evening janitorial job at a local school in January.

"It's janitorial until I can do something better," she says.

She says new leads in Lorenzen's murder have given her peace that all things will work out.

"Comparing what I don't have to what I do have with this case, the good out weighs the bad.I probably would have a nervous break down had they not found the person who shot the gun. But this right here is a good thing. My good outweighs my bad and I know God is good," said Marion.

If you want to help Deborah Marion, a Go Fund Me Account is being set up in her name and a fund is the process of being set up at Regions Bank.