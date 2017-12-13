Judge allows East High basketball players to continue playing until final decision

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools was in court Wednesday, Dec. 13 to challenge a ruling that two East High School basketball players were ineligible to play.

The judge extended the injunction, which will allow the two players in question to keep playing basketball at East High School until a final decision is made.

In November, the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) ruled Ryan Boyce and James Wiseman would not be allowed to play this season because of what’s known as the “athletic coaching link” rule for transfer students.

The rule, as it appears in the 2017 to 2018 TSSAA Handbook, reads:

“If a student with an athletic record transfers to a new school where an “athletic coaching link” existed in the past 12 months, that student is ineligible for 12 months at all levels in the specific sports where a linkage was present. Links may include (1) attendance at an individual camp (and then transferring); (2) playing on non-school (independent) teams (and then transferring to that coach’s school); (3) transferring into a school where a former coach has been hired; and (4) transferring to a school where a former or current personal trainer or strength and conditioning coach is employed.”

Boyce and Wiseman transferred to East High School this year after playing for Penny Hardaway’s summer league team. Hardaway is also a coach at the school.

In November, Superintendent Dorsey Hopson said the ruling “irreparably prejudices our students and families.”

Soon after the players were banned, SCS was granted a temporary injunction. The injunction allowed for Boyce and Wiseman to continue playing for East High until Wednesday’s hearing.