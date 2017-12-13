× Grizzlies tie Memphis mark for futility with loss to Wizards

WASHINGTON – Bradley Beal scored 18 points and John Wall had 13 in his return from a sore knee to help the Washington Wizards hold off the Memphis Grizzlies 93-87 on Wednesday night.

Beal scored 11 points in the fourth quarter, hitting three 3-pointers. Otto Porter Jr. added 14 points, and Marcin Gortat had 12.

Wall missed nine games, with Washington going 4-5 in his absence.

After the Grizzlies took their first lead of the night, 67-65, on James Ennis III’s 3-pointer with 8:53 left to play, Washington responded with a 13-0 run and Memphis got no closer than 83-80 the rest of the way.

Andrew Harrison led Memphis with 20 points, JaMychal Green had 15 points and15 rebounds, and Marc Gasol had 15 points and 10 rebounds. The Grizzlies have lost five straight and 16 out of 17.

Memphis erased most of an 11-point deficit to pull to 29-27 in the second quarter when Wall got hot.

His drive to the basket made it 31-27. He hit a corner 3 and followed by a driving dunk and a long 2-pointer to cap his personal 9-0 run and Washington eventually led 41-29 at halftime.

The Wizards built the lead to 17 early in the third quarter, but Memphis rallied and Ben McLemore’s 3-pointer tied it at 62 early in the fourth.

Memphis was without guard Tyreke Evans. The Grizzlies’ second-leading scorer was held out after experiencing right hip soreness during pregame warm-up.