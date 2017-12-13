× Collierville High student injured after fight, recovering in hospital

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A Collierville High School student is recovering after being injured in fight on campus Tuesday, Dec. 12, according to Jeff Jones, Chief of Staff at Collierville High School.

According to the statement, a 10th grade student was assaulted by three classmates after class was dismissed.

School administrators and a campus resource officer were able to get the fight under control. The student was then transferred to the hospital by EMS.

The student is alert and recovering from his injuries.

“The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department is handling the criminal inquiry, and the administration of Collierville High School is cooperating fully,” read the statement.

The students were were involved in the assault have been disciplined according to Collierville High’s policies.