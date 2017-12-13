× Car dealer arrested again, accused of forgery, selling salvage cars with no title

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An alleged unlicensed car dealer is behind bars again.

Lamonte Gray, who runs Best Deals Service and Auto Body, is now facing felony charges for the second time in two weeks.

News Channel 3 has been exposing complaints about Gray and his business practices for years, and now police are investigating.

Lisa Cooper said she paid Lamonte Gray $5,000 for a white, 2010 Honda Accord, but never got the title.

When WREG spoke with Cooper two weeks ago, she didn’t want her face shown on tv, but she did have a message about Gray.

“I hope that he will be tried and that we will get this nuisance off the street,” said Cooper.

Gray was indeed off the street again, at least temporarily, this week.

Records show Gray turned himself in to police Tuesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest Friday.

The same man who recently ran from WREG cameras on his way out of jail after being charged with theft of property had nowhere to hide during a video arraignment Wednesday morning.

He’s facing new charges based on Cooper’s complaint.

Cooper previously explained, “When we bought it we had no idea that it was a salvage vehicle.”

Police say Gray provided Cooper a bill of sale, but no title.

According to the affidavit, Gray signed the bill of sale with a fake name and issued two bogus drive-out tags.

He’s charged with theft of property, forgery and falsifying evidences of title or plates, along with another charge related to selling a salvage vehicle without disclosing it.

Mark Mesler is Gray’s attorney. He spoke with WREG briefly outside the courtroom Wednesday.

“Once he gets out, we’ll have an opportunity to meet and discuss the charges, I will tell you, based on the first conversation I had with him when we first met, that he is denying the allegations and we’re going to be asking for a preliminary hearing.”

Allegations that now seem to be mounting against Mesler’s client.

WREG asked about the customers’ complaints, “They`re really upset because they lost money?”

Mesler replied, “Well, I look forward, again, I wish I could answer those questions. I feel bad for anybody that feels they’ve been cheated out of money, I just don’t know that Mr. Gray has done anything like that.”

Gray’s case has a report date set for early January.

Another man, Geno T. White, was also arrested in connection to the case.