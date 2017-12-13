× Brighton woman sentenced in elaborate kidnapping, jail bust plot

BRIGHTON, Tenn. — A Mid-South woman will spend the next five years in a federal prison after she conspired to break her husband out of jail and kidnap a Tipton County judge and a Nebraska sheriff.

According to the Department of Justice, it all began when Patricia Parsons’ husband, Michael Parsons, failed to appear in a Tipton County court on gun possession charges. Instead, he removed his ankle bracelet and flew himself to Canada.

Michael Parsons was arrested several days later.

Less than a month after the arrest, the FBI received a tip that a woman named Suzanne Holland was trying to hire a bounty hunter to kidnap Joseph Walker- the Tipton County judge scheduled to preside over Michael Parsons’ case – and a Nebraska sheriff named Kurt Kapperman.

Holland sent the source what she said were arrest warrants for the two men along with a “release order” for Michael Parsons. She then stated further correspondence would be made through Patricia Parsons.

For the next couple of weeks, the defendant made contact with the FBI source several times. She even gave one of his “associates” her car to fund the elaborate operation which eventually included kidnapping the two men, breaking her husband out of a jail and flying them all to Canada.

She even provided the source with information on Judge Walker.

Patricia Parsons pleaded guilty in September and will have to serve two years supervised release after her prison sentence.