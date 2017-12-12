× ‘The Rock’ announces exciting baby news in adorable Instagram post

LOS ANGELES — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is about to add more sugar and spice to his life.

The star announced on Monday that he and his girlfriend Lauren Hashian will soon be welcoming another baby girl to the family.

“I’m very, very excited about it. I’m a lucky guy,” said Johnson during the premiere of his new movie “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.”

“I would have it no way else but all girls. No, it’s all girls. It’s very special. But you know, I was raised by very, I was raised by women, a lot of strong women. The basis of my tattoo is the strength of a woman. That’s what it means. So the fact that I have three, I’m going to have three daughters now is a beautiful thing,” he said. “Just surrounded. Give me more estrogen! That’s what I ask: universe, more estrogen!”

The couple already have a one-year-old daughter named Jasmine. Johnson is also dad to 16-year-old Simone Garcia Johnson with his ex-wife Dany Garcia.

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” will hit theaters on December 20.