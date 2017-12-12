× Suspect wanted in Target arson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for a suspect who is accused of starting a fire inside of Target on the 600 block of Colonial Road.

Firefighters responded to the scene on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 11:55 a.m. Upon arrival, fire crews noticed smoke coming from the interior of the one story commercial department store.

Employees were able to distinguish the fire before first responders arrived at the scene. No injuries were reported.

During an investigation, it was determined the fire was intentionally set in the back of the building while shoppers and employees were still inside.

Surveillance video captured an unidentified woman who could be seen entering the store and completely filling her cart with merchandise. The woman then set fire to two different locations inside of the store.

She then quickly exited the store without paying for her items as smoke spread throughout the interior of the building.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.