Suspect wanted in Double Tree armed robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect in an armed robbery at Dollar Tree on the 3900 block of Park Avenue in East Memphis.

Officers responded to the scene Monday, Dec. 11.

According to the report, an armed man entered the business and immediately pointed a black handgun at the clerk and demanded money.

The suspect fled the scene with an undetermined amount of cash.

No arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.