Shelby County students share the gift of reading with fellow students in the district

MEMPHIS, Tenn--Some Shelby County School students are showing the spirit of giving during the holiday season.

Students at White Station Middle School dropped by Treadwell Elementary School to share the world of reading with younger kids. They partnered with Treadwell to help promote early literacy through White Station's Partners Accelerating Literacy or PAL program and Team Read.

Students and guests like myself read two new books to students like five-year old Clarity Miller and the kids were able to keep the books and they got other gifts.

White Station seventh grader Mackenzie Gearson said donating the books is a great feeling.

"Well, we decided, we had a book fair and all of the profits are coming to Treadwell and we're reading to the kindergarteners and this is like our Christmas present from us to them because its nice because reading is a big part of growing up. You have to read," Gearson said.

This all came about after White Station's librarians applied for a grant with First Books and they received more than $1,800 to buy and donate books to students at Treadwell.

Treadwell administrators say their school is making major strides when it comes to literacy. Treadwell was recently removed from the projected high priority list in the state of Tennessee.