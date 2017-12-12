Serial carjackers bring fear to Whitehaven community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police need your help identifying two suspects after three women were carjacked. The crimes happened at separate times, but police say the same suspects were involved.

The most recent carjacking happened two days before Thanksgiving.

Two victims we spoke to are still shaken up and fear for their lives after being held at gunpoint, which is why we're not identifying them.

"I was very afraid and very shocked," said one of the victims.

An employee was leaving work at a school in Whitehaven when she was carjacked. It was all caught on surveillance video.

"As I stepped out into the parking to go to my car, two guys came from the side and said 'give me your keys, drop it off," said the victim.

The men got away with her purse, debit cards and, more importantly, her sense of security.

"My husband drops me off and picks me up and he's going to have to do that for quite awhile right now, because I'm still a little shaky about driving," said the victim.

Back in October, the two men carjacked a woman at Snappy Snacker on East Raines Road. Police say the suspects hit her with her own car door before dragging her in the street. The suspects got away with $1,200 and the victim's cell phone.

A week before that, the men took a woman's car at Lion Mart on East Raines Road.

"A guy ran from behind the building at Lion Mart and asked for my keys. I looked at him, then he pulled his shirt up over his pants where I could see he had a pistol," said the victim. "I threw my keys to him, and he jumped in my car and pulled off."

Luckily police found her car and returned it a week later. It's the second time she'd been carjacked.

"It brings everything back to reality that we're not living in a safe place or safe community. People will do anything," said the woman.

If you recognize the men those pictures or in that surveillance video, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.