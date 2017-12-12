Rescuers use social media to help save abandoned dog

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local dog lovers used the power of social media to help save an abandoned dog this week.

A woman posted a photo to Facebook recently, claiming she had witnessed the driver of a Mercedes dump a dog near Quince and Riverdale and drive away.

The post went viral and other people stepped in to help. Rescuers scoured the area Monday to find the dog — and they were successful.

They named her Wilhelmina. She was taken to a veterinarian with what appeared to be an injured paw.

The dog is staying with a foster parent until she gets adopted. The humane society is looking into the case.

If anyone wants to adopt or help Wilhelmina, they can call or text Dea Ibarra of Memphis Animal Advocates at (901) 570-1488.