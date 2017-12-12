Police arrest suspects accused of breaking into UPS vehicle, stealing $7,000 worth of weapons

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four suspects have been arrested by the Memphis Police Department for allegedly breaking into a UPS semi-trailer and stealing multiple firearms on Sunday, Nov. 5 at a UPS Freight facility in Whitehaven.

Memphis Police were called to the scene on the 1800 block of East Brooks Road on Thursday, Nov. 30 . Upon arrival, officers were told that 12 firearms valued at $7,000 were taken from the back of a semi-trailer that was parked at the UPS facility.

During the investigation, officers obtained surveillance video from UPS and were able to identify five suspects. Christoper Brown, Henry Webster, John Norvell and Keshaun Mallett have all been arrested and charged with burglary of a motor vehicle and theft of property.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the fifth suspect, Jocques Williams for burglary of a motor vehicle and theft of property.

Four of the 12 stolen firearms have sense been recovered.

Anyone with information on Jocques Williams can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.