Pass It On: Church helps member in time of need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A Mid-South woman is trying to overcome the odds tonight. She recently had to stop working due to an illness, and was forced out of her home just before it was robbed.

That’s where WREG’s Tim Simpson steps in with Pass It On.

The Breath of Life Christian Church is well known in the Raleigh community. While the church is getting ready for Christmas, one member is struggling during the holiday season.

The church has done much to help their fellow member, but employee Christine Byars is about to do more for church member Kristy Collier.

“Kristy has gone through the very hard times. She was evicted from her home because she wasn’t able to work. But people came along and stole all of her stuff, so now she has nothing,” said Byars.

Kristy can’t work, because she is sick.

“She’s going through this disease with her spine, and she’s not able to work. She’s not able to do anything,” said Byars.

Byars assembled some family, friends and church members to provide furniture and necessities, but there was another concern.

“She called Sunday and was crying,” said Byars. “She was just telling me that she didn’t know how she was going to provide for the children. I said, let’s just pray about it and God opens doors, and he does!

Kristy will receive $300 from News Channel 3 and an additional $300 that was provided by a generous donor in Nesbit, MS who loves Pass It On and wants to make a difference. That makes a total of $600!

“Wow Tim, thank you so much! Kristy is going to be so excited. Let’s go,” said Byars.

“Here she comes. I’m ready Tim. I’m going to put my Christmas hat on, because this is a big Christmas story,” said Byars.

Byars greets Kristy as she met her at her front door.

“I told you God is good Kristy. Come on and put that hand out and receive this blessing,” said Byars as she counted out the cash from News Channel 3 and the generous donor.

“Stop worrying, it’s going to be okay. It’s going to be okay. So now you’re kids can have Christmas,” said Byars.

Kristy is so thankful for this much needed help.

“Thank you so much,” said Kristy. “I’m so overjoyed, so happy. I’m grateful, because you all don’t have to do anything for me and my family.”

And just a reminder.

“You don’t have to wait for us. If you find someone who has some help. Just Pass It On,” said Tim Simpson.