× Olive Branch man accused of child molestation

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — An Olive Branch man has been arrested after police say he molested a juvenile family member.

Marvin Aaron Forcrum, 43, is accused of molesting the juvenile several times in 2016 and 2017. Olive Branch Police followed up on a complaint of suspected child abuse involving Forcrum and, based on their findings, warrants were issued and he was taken into custody.

Forcrum has been charged with sexual battery, child molestation, and dissemination of sexually oriented materials to persons under the age of 18. His bond is currently set at $100,000 on each charge,

The investigation is ongoing and police said there could be more charges.