Officials investigating overnight fire at Pete and Sam’s

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators are trying to determine the cause of an overnight fire at a popular Memphis restaurant.

Fire crews were called to Pete and Sam’s located in the 3800 block of Park Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

When WREG arrived smoke could be seen from the back of the building.

We were told the fire started in the kitchen area, but the specific cause is still under investigation.

Thankfully, it does not appear anyone was hurt.