Multiple ambulances responding to crash at National, Farmville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three ambulances and two rescue trucks responded to the scene of bad crash at National and Farmville.

WREG’s Corie Ventura learned one of the cars involved caught on fire.

One person has reportedly been transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Drivers are encouraged to take Jackson, Homer Street or Macon to get around.

National @ Farmville blocked due to bad crash. Take Jackson/Homer St/Macon to get around. 📸: Keith Caldwell pic.twitter.com/3qVJrcIr8R — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) December 12, 2017