Memphis Animal Services offering $17 pet adoptions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Need a new family member this Christmas? Memphis Animal Services is offering pet adoptions for just $17 as the shelter tries to reach a goal of finding homes for 6,000 animals this year.

The $17 adoption fee is a reduction from the regular $75 for dogs and $70 for cats. Spay/neuter, vaccinations, microchip, collar and leash, and a customized ID tag are included.

So far in 2017, MAS has placed 5,783 pets in new homes through private adoptions and rescue transfers, maintaining an 84 percent overall save rate for the year, the agency says.

That means another 217 more pets must be adopted or transferred to rescues to reach the goal.

For more information, visit www.memphisanimalservices.com, call (901) 636-1416, or visit the facility at 2350 Appling City Cove.