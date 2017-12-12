Lorenzen Wright’s accused killer pleads not guilty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Billy Turner, the man accused of killing basketball star Lorenzen Wright, pleaded not guilty in a Shelby County courtroom Tuesday morning.

During an arraignment hearing packed with friends and family representing both sides, the defendant’s lawyers were granted a 60 days reset of the case in order to review the evidence and put together their client’s defense.

The judge ordered Turner to appear in court again on January 29th.

In the meantime, he encouraged both families to be respectful and patient, saying it will take a while for the case to be resolved.

Wright, who played for both the Memphis Grizzlies and University of Memphis Tigers, was killed in July 2010. His body was found a week later, on July 28, in a field near Hacks Cross and Winchester.

Last month, Memphis Police located a gun in a lake on County Road 302 in Walnut, Mississippi that was believed to be the weapon used in Wright’s murder. Several weeks later, Turner was arrested inside an Express Mart on Highway 72 in Collierville.