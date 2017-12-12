Final suspect in fraud scheme still at large

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - - U.S. Marshals are looking for Andree Artis, and they need your help. He's wanted for counterfeiting and cashing checks stolen from mailboxes in our area . He's one of 11 people indicted in the case and is the only one still at large.

Sandra Goldstein lives in East Memphis where most of the theft happened.

"It makes me angry," said Goldstein. "You don't expect anybody to be going through your mailbox. I mean that's a private area. It's guarded by the federal government."

The theft ring is accused of stealing checks from mailboxes to the tune of more than $164,000.

"They're low down cowards I think," said Dwayne Blackwell.

He also lives in East Memphis.

"This is the kind of thing we can all protect against it if we just watch each other homes," said Blackwell.

Artis is the final suspect in this fraud scheme. Authorities say he and the others would steal checks and change the names of who they were made out to.

In some cases, they reportedly stole and filled out blank convenience checks from credit card companies that people use to get a cash advance.

"You think you're safe just like online. You think you're safe but not always," said Goldstein.

The checks were stolen between 2014 and 2015. There were 38 total.

"I don't like it. I hope they catch him," said Blackwell.

Information that leads to Artis's capture could mean a $500 reward. Authorities hope it will get the final suspect off the streets.

If you have information on Artis, call the US Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 or the US Marshals Service at 1-800-336-0102.