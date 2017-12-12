× Family seeks answers after driver hits pedestrian, speeds away

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family needs help tracking down who is responsible for leaving their loved one in the hospital after a hit-and-run.

Ronnie Faulkner, 38, remains in the hospital with serious injuries after he was left in the road in a horrific crash near Barron and Getwell around 8 p.m. Dec. 1.

“Who would leave someone down on the street after you hit them?” his sister, Jeanette Fluker, asked. “I mean who does that? “

Right now Fluker seems to have more questions than answers.

“You don’t have no kind of conscience for a person you hit? How could you sleep at night?”

Fluker said initially her younger brother was on a breathing machine. He’s off now but not out of the woods.

“He got a broken leg, a broken arm, bruises on his face and we just want to know did anyone see anything?”

She said Faulkner has a learning disability and always walks around the neighborhood where he was hit.

“Everybody know him around here. He go up and down Getwell with the basket.”

A crash report says the grocery cart he was pushing was discovered nearby.

” We want justice for our brother because he’s not able to do it himself.”