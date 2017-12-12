Family of Keaton Jones receives backlash over mother’s post

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee boy’s viral Facebook video about bullying touched thousands of people’s hearts, but now his story has grown more complicated, news media outlets are reporting.

Part of the controversy centers — in part — on screenshots allegedly taken from Keaton’s mom’s Facebook page. In those posts, Kimberly Jones reportedly railed against Americans protesting the American flag — while she and her family held up the Confederate flag.

My heart goes out to anyone dealing with bullying, but wassup with the racist images on Keaton Jones' mom's facebook page? Wouldn't that kinda make her a bully too? pic.twitter.com/I86SzRvjLq — Slink Johnson (@slinkjohnson) December 11, 2017

Some called those posts racist and said they no longer felt sorry for the middle school student, USA Today reported. However, others said the post doesn’t cloud their view of the boy’s situation.



A Twitter account reportedly belonging to Keaton’s sister addressed those claims Monday evening with a tweet that said, “Those who know me and my family know we aren`t racist. My brother doesn`t say the ‘n’ word. Please leave it alone.”

35.960638 -83.920739