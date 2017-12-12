× Deputies searching for three ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects; two juveniles in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies were searching Tuesday for three armed suspects who were attempting to sell a weapon from a stolen car around Winchester and Outland.

Sheriff’s spokesman Earle Farrell said deputies were alerted about 10 a.m. to be on the lookout for a Honda stolen from DeSoto County.

Someone on the search team spotted the vehicle and followed it into an apartment complex. The suspects got spooked and ran into a street sign, Farrell said.

“There was an AR-15 in the trunk of the car they were attempting to sell. That’s why they were in here,” Farrell said.

Two suspects, a male and a female under age 18, were taken into custody. Three others, two males and another female, are still on the run.

They are considered armed and dangerous, Farrell said.

Wooddale elementary and middle schools were placed on lockdown during the search, but that was lifted before 2 p.m.