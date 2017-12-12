Company plans salvage effort for sunken tugboat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wepfer Marine Inc. has issued a statement in regards to the search for the Ricky Robinson tugboat that sank Friday with the two crew members on board.

"The entire Wepfer Marine community offers its continued condolences to the family and friends of Capt. Keith Pigram and Anquavius 'Qua' Jamison," read the statement.

"Since the tragedy and and the subsequent search efforts and now in the planning for salvage of the Ricky Robinson marine vessel, Wepfer Marine and the Coast Guard have been keeping the family up-to-date on all aspects of progress and plans."

According to the statement, the vessel is in a very deep part of the Mississippi River, at approximately 65 feet deep.

The tugboat is located in a very dangerous area with virtually no visibility and very dangerous currents, making the salvage of the boat "a complicated multi-day, multi-step process."

The company promised to continue to cooperate with the U.S. Coast Guard in all of the search, rescue and salvage activities. Recovery of the boat is "the first step in determining the cause of the tragedy is the salvage of the Ricky Robinson marine vessel," Wepfer said.

The recovery of the boat will begin Wednesday if all goes according to plan.