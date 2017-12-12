× Building destroyed in South Memphis fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators with the Memphis Fire Department are trying to figure out what caused a fire that destroyed a vacant building in South Memphis Monday, Dec. 11.

The fire started around 11:00 a.m. on the 500 block of Walker Avenue.

Firefighters reported seeing heavy flames coming from the one story building, upon arrival.

The building sustained smoke, fire and water damage, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No firefighters or civilians were injured in the fire.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.