Source: Authorities searching for evidence at Stateline, Highway 301

Authorities searching for evidence at Stateline, Highway 301

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Authorities in Desoto County are actively searching a plot of land near Stateline Road and Highway 301 after receiving a tip that evidence from a crime may be located in the area.

Sources wouldn’t reveal the nature of the crime, but said local citizens are not in any danger.

Neighbors told our crew, officers drained a pond on the property early Tuesday morning. By the time our crew arrived, the crime scene tape was up and multiple flags had been placed at the bottom of the pond about 20 feet from the road. They were also searching the area using metal detectors.

This is a developing story.