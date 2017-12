Veterinarian removes 21 pacifiers from dog’s stomach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. — A veterinarian in Oklahoma has quite a tale to tell after removing 21 pacifiers from a dog's stomach.

The veterinarian at Gentle Care Animal Hospital said he had to share the story because "this was the most fascinating and exciting surgery I have ever done..."

A local couple recently had a baby and were wondering what was happening to all of their child's pacifiers.

One day, the child's grandmother saw the dog, Dovey, jump up on the counter and take off with one.

The couple told the veterinarian that Dovey had slowed down her eating and had been vomiting a little phlegm for a few days, but other than that, they said the dog seemed fine and that they hadn't noticed any other changes.

When Dovey vomited up a pacifier one day, the couple decided it was time to take the dog in for an x-ray, according to the hospital's Facebook post.

Judging from the x-ray, the local veterinarian believed there were between seven to nine pacifiers in the dog's stomach.

However, during surgery, the veterinarian found a lot more than that. He ended up removing 21 pacifiers.

Fortunately, Dovey is doing great and gets to go home today, the veterinarian told KFOR.

"Dog’s will eat anything, anytime and at any age so always be watching!!!" the veterinarian posted to Facebook.

