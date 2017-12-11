Two critically injured in Medical District shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has confirmed that two people were injured during a shooting on the 1000 block of Merriwether Avenue in the Medical District on Monday afternoon.

Police say a 17-year-old male is critical condition at Le Bonheur and a 24-year-old male is in critical condition at Regional Medical Center.

They say the victims were found outside their car by neighbors.

A witness said he saw a car following and shooting at the car in front of them. Another reported hearing 13-15 shots in the area.

Monday's shooting was near the scene of another violent crime just last week.

