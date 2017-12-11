× Transgender people can enlist in military in January

WASHINGTON —Despite opposition from the White House, the Pentagon says transgender people can enlist in the military beginning January 1.

The new policy reflects growing legal pressure on the issue and the difficult hurdles the federal government would have to cross to enforce President Donald Trump’s demand to ban transgender individuals from the military.

Two federal courts already have ruled against the ban.

Maj. David Eastburn said the enlistment of transgender recruits will start Jan. 1 and go on amid the legal battles.

The Department of Defense also is studying the issue.