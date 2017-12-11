× Tigers losing offensive coordinator to Texas A&M

MEMPHIS, Tenn-Darrell Dickey has resigned from Memphis to become the Offensive Coordinator at Texas A&M it was announced Monday. Dickey has spent nine seasons at Memphis, and spent the last six on staff as a member of Justin Fuente and Mike Norvell’s staffs.

“I’m thankful for all the work that Darrell has put in throughout his years at the University of Memphis,” Norvell said. “He has represented our university in a first class manner and we’re excited for him and Tori with the opportunity to return to his home state of Texas at Texas A&M.”

Dickey served as the offensive coordinator at Memphis from 1986-89 and returned to Memphis in 2012 in the same capacity under Fuente, serving as the OC until 2015. In 2016, Dickey served as the assistant head coach and coached the running backs. This past January, he returned to the offensive coordinator post, guiding a record-setting Tiger offense that ranks second in points per game (47.7 ppg) and fourth in total offense with 548.2 yards per game.

“We’re extremely excited for future of Memphis Tiger football with our continued tradition of excellence on the offensive side of the ball,” Norvell said. “We will explore all options in finding the right fit for our staff to continue to lead our great group of players.”

Memphis Tiger football is preparing for its fourth straight bowl game and its first-ever appearance in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. Memphis will face Iowa State in the hometown bowl game and tickets have been fast-moving. On Thursday, the Tigers announced that they had sold its allotment plus an additional 7500 tickets. That game will air nationally on ABC on Dec. 30th at 11:30 a.m. (CT).

