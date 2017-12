× Tigers’ Anthony Miller named AP 1st Team All-American

MEMPHIS,Tenn-University of Memphis wide receiver Anthony Miller was named First Team All-America by the Associated Press on Monday. Miller is the first Tigers player to earn the honor since punter Tom Hornsey in 2013.

___

The Associated Press All-America teams:

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback _ Baker Mayfield, senior, Oklahoma.

Running backs _ Bryce Love, junior, Stanford; Rashaad Penny, senior, San Diego State.

Tackles _ Orlando Brown, junior, Oklahoma; Mike McGlinchey, senior, Notre Dame.

Guards _ Quenton Nelson, senior, Notre Dame; Braden Smith, senior, Auburn.

Center _ Billy Price, senior, Ohio State.

Tight end _ Mark Andrews, junior, Oklahoma.

Receivers _ James Washington, senior, Oklahoma State; Anthony Miller, senior, Memphis.

All-purpose player _ Saquon Barkley, junior, Penn State.

Kicker _ Matt Gay, junior, Utah.

DEFENSE

Ends _ Bradley Chubb, senior, North Carolina State; Clelin Frrell, sophomore, Clemson.

Tackles _ Hercules Mata’afa, junior, Washington State; Maurice Hurst, senior, Michigan.

Linebackers _ Roquan Smith, junior, Georgia; Josey Jewell, senior, Iowa; T.J. Edwards, junior, Wisconsin.

Cornerbacks _ Josh Jackson, junior, Iowa; Denzel Ward, junior, Ohio State.

Safeties _ Minkah Fitzpatrick, junior, Alabama; DeShon Elliott, junior, Texas.

Punter _ Michael Dickson, junior, Texas.