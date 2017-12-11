Suspects wanted in string of car burglaries in Desoto, Shelby counties

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Southaven police are searching for the suspects accused of breaking into numerous cars in Desoto and Shelby County over the past few days.

The most recent crime took place over the weekend when the suspects allegedly stole a 2003 Infiniti G35 from the Southaven area.

The suspects are believed to be driving a silver Hyundai Elantra.

If you can help, call the Southaven Police Department at (662) 393-8652 or the Desoto County Crime Stoppers at (662) 429-TIPS.