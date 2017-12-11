× Suspect in Boost Mobile shootout arrested, charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the alleged suspects in a recent Boost Mobile shootout has been taken into custody.

According to police, Lamar Clancy was one of two men who barged into the Millbranch location Friday evening armed with guns.

They demanded the cash from the register, but instead of handing it over, the employees pulled out their own weapons and exchanged fire with the suspects.

Clancy was reportedly hit before the pair took off. He was taken to a nearby hospital and then airlifted to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition. His condition has since improved.

He was arrested and charged with especially aggravated robbery.