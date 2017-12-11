× Substitute teacher arrested in Desoto County sex crime

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — The Desoto County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that a substitute teacher has been arrested in a sex crime.

23-year-old Steven Colby and 18-year-old Meara Carpenter were charged with fondling by a person in a position of trust.

Colby was an employed as a substitute teacher at a Desoto County high school and lived with Carpenter in the same residence.

Colby and Carpenter are currently being held at the Desoto County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.