Store robbery shakes up shoppers in Holly Springs

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — Holly Springs police are looking for two men who robbed a store clerk at gunpoint in broad daylight.

It happened at the Tobacco Center Discount Outlet near city hall and other businesses.

“It is scary because you don’t ever hear about anything like that around here,” said shopper Ally Hulsey.

Holly Springs police say two men went into the store on Memphis Street around 11 a.m. on Sunday and held the clerk at gunpoint while they robbed the place.

Officers say they got away with cash and tobacco products.

It’s not a crime shoppers often hear about in the area.

“A lot of people think Holly Springs is a bad area with a lot of crime, but to me it’s not,” said one shopper. “I moved from DeSoto County because of the crime and have not had anything stolen from me since I’ve lived here.”

Surveillance images show the suspects in the store. You can see one of them with a mask and gun.

An employee said they have reason to believe the men have come into the store before as well and are checking previous surveillance video.

“I’m going to keep coming here simply because this is where I come,” said Hulsey.

Shoppers say the same woman works every Sunday and they’re glad she’s okay.

“Everybody here is nice, like I said I’m shocked. I’m really shocked.”

If you have any information, call the Holly Springs Police Department.

They said this is a good time to remind everyone if you see something suspicious, say something.