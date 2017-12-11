Official: Man had explosive device strapped on before blast

NEW YORK — A pipe bomb that was strapped to a man went off in the New York City subway near the Times Square area of Manhattan on Monday, injuring the suspect and several other people on the platform at the height of the morning rush hour, law enforcement officials said.

The person on the platform was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Another person on the platform sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The officials spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the incident.

According to CBS News, the 20-year-old suspect from Bangladesh was walking through a passenger walkway in the Port Authority bus terminal when the device exploded without warning.

“Three people injured as well as the suspect, who was injured when that device exploded without warning. He was walking through a passenger walkway in the Port Authority bus terminal right beforehand,” @CBSNewYork’s @MaryCalviTV reports https://t.co/bM1QNc561o pic.twitter.com/7GJkbL60JZ — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 11, 2017

The explosion, which happened around 7:30 a.m., triggered a massive emergency response by New York police and fire both above and below ground, tangling subway and bus service at the nearby Port Authority bus terminal.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders has tweeted that President Trump has been briefed on the explosion.

Video from above the “Crossroads of the World” showed lines of police and emergency vehicles, their lights flashing, lining the streets and no other vehicle traffic moving.

Everything around the Port Authority in the 42nd Street area was shut down — a surreal scene of still at what would ordinarily be a bustling rush hour.

New Jersey Transit buses headed to the Port Authority were diverting to other locations following the explosion.

NJ Transit says buses are taking passengers to Secaucus and Hoboken. From there, they can take trains or PATH into the city.

Trains, PATH, light rail and ferries are honoring bus tickets into New York.

SPECIAL REPORT: Police have evacuated NYC's Port Authority bus terminal because of an explosion. A source tells @CBSNews that it appears that a possible pipe bomb went off inside a subway tunnel. https://t.co/hP52x7JWbc pic.twitter.com/ZmAITOAcCa — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) December 11, 2017

MORE: Sources tell CBS News at least one person is under arrest and at least one person has been injured https://t.co/bM1QNc561o pic.twitter.com/zlr3nQaenF — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 11, 2017