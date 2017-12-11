Police: Suspects wanted in Oakhaven car burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for two suspects in car burglary that happened on Sunday, Dec. 3 in Oakhaven.

Officers responded to a theft call around 6:10 p.m. Upon arrival, officers spoke to the victim who said her car had been broken into while she was doing her laundry inside the Wash World location.

According to the report, an unknown suspect accessed the inside of the victim’s 2004 Ford Expedition vehicle through an unlocked door. Once inside, the suspect took the victim’s purse which contained her debit and credit cards, cash and a make-up bag.

After checking her credit cards, the victim noticed that they were used within minutes of the initial crime. The suspects used the cards at several businesses within the area.

The suspects, a male and a female, were seen purchasing food on surveillance video at a local restaurant. The male victim was also captured on surveillance video using the victim’s credit and debit cards to purchase at Walmart on the 7200 block of Winchester Road.

No arrests have been made at this point.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.