Police: Suspects wanted in Hickory Hill burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two suspects are wanted in a robbery that was captured on surveillance video on Wednesday, Nov. 8 in Hickory Hill.

The suspects robbed a residence on the 6300 block of Lake View Trail in and took several items.

One of the suspects snatched the surveillance camera off of the wall once he realized it was there. However, the entire crime was already recorded when he did so.

No arrests have been made at this time. Officers hope releasing the footage will help them identify the two suspects.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information on the suspects can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.