Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn -- Pamela Buchwalter of Oak Elementary is this week's Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week.

Pamela teaches kindergarten and says, "I love my students. I love watching them learn and grow."

Thank you, Pamela, for your dedication to the education of students at Oak Elementary.

You can nominate a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week by following this link.