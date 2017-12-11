Otis Sanford: National spotlight will soon be on Tennessee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Senate election with huge national interest will take place Tuesday in Alabama.

The outcome will have major ramifications for next year's mid-term election for the entire House of Representatives and more than 30 seats in the Senate.

One of those heavily watched Senate races will take place here in Tennessee. Late last week, it became more of a competitive contest with former Governor Phil Bredesen's entry into the race. Bredesen instantly becomes the front runner to win his party's nomination. He is the last Democrat to win a statewide race, but that was 11 years ago.

Since then Tennessee has become decidedly Republican and the leading GOP candidates for the Senate seat are Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn and former Congressman Stephen Fincher. Both are far-right conservatives and both will be seeking support from the President's voters.

Bredesen on the other hand plans to emphasize his moderate political views that often ran counter to former President Barack Obama and other more liberal-leaning Democrats.

But beyond partisan politics, the real question will be which candidate from either party is best prepared to deal with the issues impacting the state with healthcare near the top of the list.

The contest in Alabama is currently the talk of the nation, but before long, you can bet the race in Tennessee will be in the national spotlight.