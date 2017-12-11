Memphis man indicted in IHOP murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A South Memphis man has been indicted in the May 2017 shooting death of a man who tried to intervene in a domestic dispute in IHOP.

61-year-old Charles Derick Harris was indicted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment of a firearm and felony possession of a firearm.

On May 14, 2017, Harris went to the International House of Pancakes restaurant on the 1200 block of East Shelby Drive and grabbed his girlfriend, who was a waitress at the restaurant, by the back of the neck.

That is when a fellow customer, 27-year-old Devin Wilson, stepped in and asked Harris to let the woman go. Wilson and Harris then began fighting in the crowded restaurant.

According to investigators, Harris proceeded to pull out a gun and shoot Wilson, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, in the head during the fight. Harris also shot a security guard in the forearm as customers fled for safety.

Harris fled the scene, but was captured last month in Chicago by Federal Marshals and is now being held without bond in the Shelby County Jail.