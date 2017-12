Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Memphis, Tenn. — Sadly, many children do not get the support they need to make it through bullying.

Just this month, there have been two high-profile suicides involving a 13-year-old girl in California and a 10-year-old in Colorado.

It's become such a problem, there's even a name for it now: Bullycide.

UCAN of Memphis works to address bullying among students here.

Leshundra Robinson and Cordette Hubbard stopped by to talk about the program on Live at 9.